RG Kar: FAIMA members meet MPs to talk about increasing violence against healthcare workers

Out of concern and demanding immediate intervention, a delegation of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met two members of the Parliament about the increasing violence against healthcare professionals.

The delegation led by Dr Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, met MPs Ram Chander Jangra and Ajay Tamta today, October 30. Giving a written representation to both seeking their intervention in addressing the matter, they said, "We have been cornered, left with no alternative but to take a stand - not just for ourselves, but for the sanctity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers. We request you to kindly raise and address this issue and kindly do the needful."

Recalling that their fight started after August 9, the rape and murder of postgraduate trainee doctor, Abhaya (name changed) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, they emphasised that they have been constantly advocating for "justice for our colleague Abhaya and the fundamental right to a safe working environment for all healthcare professionals."

"Despite repeated efforts, after nearly 75 days, our calls for action remain unanswered. On the 12th day of our protest, the Honorable Chief Justice of India assured us of improved security, leading us to resume our duties. Yet, the promised changes have not materialized, as the security in our healthcare institutions remains dangerously inadequate, with significant increase in ongoing incidents of violence," the letter added.

"Our voices have been ignored, our safety compromised, and our appeals dismissed by the government for long," they further said in dismay.

Therefore, on behalf of almost all Resident Doctors’ Associations from various medical colleges and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) across the nation who have reported violence, the association seeks immediate addressal and redressal of the matter.