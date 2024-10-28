Delay in NEET-PG 2024 counselling: Candidates launch second Twitter storm today

To recall, on October 26, the apex court heard a petition filed by 19 NEET-PG candidates seeking direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key, as the candidates believe that there were discrepancies in the examination process as well as the results. The conclusion of the hearing was that it has been deferred to November 19.

The medical fraternity is concerned and agrees unanimously that this will surely burden the already overburdened healthcare infrastructure. Worried about the delay in the counselling, the candidates have started launching Twitter storms to attract NBE's attention to the matter.

Here are a few tweets via which medics expressed their disappointment: