"In a future where AI is more prevalent, teachers will take on a more critical role": Director, Chaman Bhartiya School
How can Chaman Bhartiya School (CBS) prepare students for a future where AI and automation may dominate many industries? What specific skills should we focus on developing?
CBS adopts a critical approach to AI, emphasising the importance of discerning trustworthy sources amidst abundant information. Students are encouraged to engage with AI critically, prompting discussions about the results generated by AI systems and the implications of those results on society.
This critical engagement is essential for preparing students to navigate the complexities of a world increasingly influenced by AI technologies.
The future is undeniably AI-driven, and we want our students to be prepared not just to participate in that future, but to lead it.
At Chaman Bhartiya School, we emphasise the development of critical skills like problem-solving, emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptability. These skills will be essential in a world where routine tasks may be automated, but human ingenuity remains irreplaceable.
How do you see the role of teachers evolving as AI becomes more prevalent in education? Will AI complement teachers' efforts or replace certain teaching functions?
AI is a tool — one that can complement and enhance the role of teachers, but never replace them. Teachers are mentors, guides, and role models. AI can support them by handling administrative tasks, providing personalised student insights, and creating new ways to engage students in the classroom.
However, the emotional and human connection between a teacher and student is irreplaceable.
In a future where AI is more prevalent, teachers will take on an even more critical role in mentoring students, guiding them through emotional and social challenges, and fostering their curiosity and passion.
At our school, we believe that the best education is a balance between cutting-edge technology and the timeless human values that teachers instill in their students.