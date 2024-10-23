"In a future where AI is more prevalent, teachers will take on a more critical role": Director, Chaman Bhartiya School

A

CBS adopts a critical approach to AI, emphasising the importance of discerning trustworthy sources amidst abundant information. Students are encouraged to engage with AI critically, prompting discussions about the results generated by AI systems and the implications of those results on society.

This critical engagement is essential for preparing students to navigate the complexities of a world increasingly influenced by AI technologies.

The future is undeniably AI-driven, and we want our students to be prepared not just to participate in that future, but to lead it.

At Chaman Bhartiya School, we emphasise the development of critical skills like problem-solving, emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptability. These skills will be essential in a world where routine tasks may be automated, but human ingenuity remains irreplaceable.