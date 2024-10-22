Paradip, Odisha: 14-year-old student concocts kidnapping tale to escape school, homework

A student of DAV School, Paradip Port, Odisha, made up a story of his own kidnapping and sent the police on a wild goose chase.

Only later, 14-year-old Aditya Nath confessed to cooking up a false story in order to escape school as well as homework, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

How a typical school day starts for the student who hails from Uchhabanandpur within Kujang police limits is that he takes his bicycle from his home to a stand near Number 15 Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip state highway and then takes the school bus. But when he missed the bus on Monday, October 22, he was to return home at 7 am.

Aditya Nath claimed that people in a Scorpio SUV, including a woman, asked him for water and then kidnapped him. They tied him up, gagged and thrashed him before they halted for breakfast. They had taken the canal bridge at Marsaghai in Kendrapara district. Aditya claimed that at this point, he untied himself to escape only to fall near the canal bridge where a passerby found him, who also contacted his family and the boy was rescued.

Following his apparent rescue, Aditya's father, Prasant Kumar Nath, filed an First Information Report (FIR) at Kujang police station. Teams from Kujang, Paradip Model, Paradip Lock and Tirtol police stations immediately began a manhunt for the accused.

When police set out to investigate, discrepancies emerged in his story. Eventually, he confessed that he had concocted the story. His father had to submit a written statement to Kujang police and retract his case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhawani Shankar Udgata, confirmed that the student had invented the kidnapping story to escape the pressure of school.

"The boy's father initially lodged a kidnapping complaint, but later retracted it after his son confessed to the false claim," he said, stated the report by The New Indian Express.