RG Kar rape-murder: Doctors meet CM Mamata Banerjee again to reiterate THESE 10 demands

As the junior doctors in Kolkata are in a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again regarding the RG Kar rape and murder case, they will be reiterating their 10-point demands.

Today, October 21, at least 17 junior doctors are holding a meeting with the state administration at the state secretariat, Nabanna, to discuss their demands seeking justice for the rape-murder victim and improved security measures in hospitals and medical colleges.

For over two months, the doctors have been continuously agitating against the brutal crime. Now, an indefinite hunger strike started by the doctors has reached its 17th day today.

On Saturday, October 19, the Chief Minister interacted with the junior doctors over the phone, stating that most of their demands had been met and that action was being taken on the remaining issues — except for the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

As discussions between the doctors and the state administration continue, here are the junior doctors' 10-point demands:

1. Transparent and swift justice

2. Removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam

3. Central referral system

4. Digital bed vacancy monitor

5. Enhanced security in colleges, including additional CCTV cameras, on-call rooms, bathrooms, panic buttons, and a dedicated helpline

6. Permanent male and female police personnel in hospitals

7. Recruitment to fill vacant positions in hospitals

8. Formation of an inquiry committee to eliminate threat syndicates at the state level

9. Commencement of student union elections and recognition of the Residents Doctors Association

10. Investigation into corruption within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)