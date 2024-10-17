"Will meet you tomorrow...": BRS Working President KTR assures protesting TGPSC Group-1 candidates

While the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants were protesting at Ashok Nagar on October 16, late evening, the police detained about 10-15 students.

In desperation, a social media platform X handle TGPSC Aspirants (@AspirantsTspsc) tweeted to former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, saying, "Sir we are sorry and please come to Ashok Nagar. We need your support; all institutions are compromised. If you come, the entire #Group1 community will be forever indebted to you"