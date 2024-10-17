"Will meet you tomorrow...": BRS Working President KTR assures protesting TGPSC Group-1 candidates

While the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants were protesting at Ashok Nagar on October 16, late evening, the police detained about 10-15 students.
In desperation, a social media platform X handle TGPSC Aspirants (@AspirantsTspsc) tweeted to former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, saying, "Sir we are sorry and please come to Ashok Nagar. We need your support; all institutions are compromised. If you come, the entire #Group1 community will be forever indebted to you"
KT Rama Rao responded saying he will meet the aspirants today, October 17, at either Ashok Nagar or Telangana Bhavan. "BRS party will make sure that you will get justice," he said in his post.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, tweeted saying, "Ashok Nagar, where Rahul Gandhi once promised the youth, now sees police action against them, revealing the Congress government’s double standards."
The X handle TGPSC Aspirants quote tweeted it, appealing to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to support their cause.
The aspirants urged for a delay in Group-1 exams till the Government Order (GO) 29 is revised by TGPSC.