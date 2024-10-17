TGPSC Group 1 protests: 10-15 aspirants detained; KTR, Bandi Sanjay condemn move

Around 10 to 15 Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants who were protesting at Ashok Nagar were detained by the police on Wednesday, October 16.

The aspirants were demanding that the government postpone the examinations scheduled to begin from 21 October till October 27.

The aspirants appealed for a delay until the TGPSC revises Government Order (GO) 29. It was issued by the commission on February 8, 2024 and amended the original order pertaining to Group 1 notification in April 2022, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The aspirants want the government to rectify the errors in the earlier exams where the rule of reservation was not applied through an amendment to the rules via GO 29.

The matter is still being heard by the Telangana High Court.

"We had detained around 10 to 15 aspirants in order to disperse the crowd. They were initially taken to Chikadpally police station and later shifted to Begum Bazar police station. All have been released now," a senior officer from Central Zone told The New Indian Express.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao condemned the arrests and demanded that the exams be rescheduled, as per the demand of the protestors, stated a social media post by BRS (@BRSparty). He said that the aspirants have filed many cases in Telangana HC and are waiting for justice.