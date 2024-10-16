ICAR revises fellowship for JRFs, SRFs and RAs. Check details

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has revised the emoluments for Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) and Senior Research Fellows (SRFs) pursuing PhD programmes in the ICAR-AU System — which has 74 agricultural research universities across India, as well as for SRFs and Research Associates (RAs) working on various ICAR schemes, as per an office memorandum dated October 15.

According to the memorandum, JRFs and SRFs in the PhD programme will now receive Rs 37,000 per month for their first and second years, and Rs 42,000 per month for their third year, up from the previous Rs 31,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.

Similarly, SRFs in ICAR-funded research schemes will now receive Rs 37,000 per month plus House Rent Allowance (HRA) for the first and second years, and Rs 42,000 per month plus HRA for the third year.

Additionally, the fellowship for Research Associates has been increased to Rs 61,000 plus HRA for Master’s degree holders, up from Rs 49,000, and for PhD candidates, it has risen from Rs 54,000 to Rs 69,000 plus HRA.