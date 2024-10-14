Raj Bhavan Abhijan: Junior doctor explains why they seek Governor’s intervention in CBI probe of RG Kar case | WATCH

Today, on Monday, October 14, the junior doctors in Kolkata took out Raj Bhavan Abhijan, demanding a swift and transparent investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The junior doctors held a rally starting from Dorina Crossing near Dharmatala, where they had set up a stage for a group of medics who have been fasting since October 5. The event drew support from people across various sectors of society.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, a junior doctor addressed their demands, stating “We have 10-point demands, and out of these there are two basic demands that are important for society. First, we seek justice for Abhaya. Second, we aim to prevent future incidents like this from occurring.”

“Regarding justice for Abhaya, the investigation is under the CBI. However, over the past 60 days, we have observed that the CBI's investigation has been slow and lacks transparency. The motives behind the crime remain unclear, and the recent charge sheet fails to name individuals involved in tampering with evidence. These individuals have not faced any repercussions,” the medic further added.

The video has been posted on X by one of the protesting junior doctors Dr Abhinaba Pal (@abhinabavlogs).