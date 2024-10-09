“It’s painful to prepare for the exam all over again”: TSPSC Group-1 aspirant

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad, today, Wednesday, October 9, has issued a notification regarding hall tickets for the Group I Mains examination which are available for downloading.

“Candidates can download the Hall Tickets from 14/10/2024 onwards from the Commission’s Website https://www.tspsc.gov.in till the commencement of the 1st day of the examination, i.e., 21/10/2024,” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, several candidates set to appear for the examination have approached the Telangana High Court, seeking a rescheduling for various reasons. The judgment on this matter is expected on October 14.

The demand for rescheduling stems from past controversies involving the 2022 and 2023 exams, which were cancelled owing to paper leaks and the failure to implement biometric procedures at exam centres, respectively.

Notably, the cancellation of these exams was announced after students had already appeared for them. As a result, many students are now seeking clear assurances from the court to avoid a repetition of these issues.

Abhinay Vanyala, a coach for both the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams, shed light on the recent developments, including changes in reservation policies for this year’s exam.

“The reservation policy cannot be changed, but this year they (TSPSC) introduced new policies,” Abhinay explained, adding, “Just because there was no biometric procedure, the efforts of students were wasted last year. The government should take a stand on this issue.”

He further pointed out that numerous cases related to the exam are still pending in the Telangana High Court. “We want the court to resolve these cases first. There are also issues with the questions in the preliminary exams,” said Abhinay.

Furthermore, Dr Gajjala Adithya, a pediatric dentist and one of the students, emphasised the political dimension of the issue.

“When Congress was in power, the exams were conducted smoothly. However, now exams are being conducted but there are not enough resources to manage the exam process, and the court should take this seriously,” Dr Adithya said, adding, “Opposition parties are also encouraging students to approach the court.”

He called for the formation of a council to oversee the exam process and internal management, ensuring smoother conduct. “They should at least establish internal guidelines, not just for us but to present to the court when issues arise, establishing the procedures followed for conducting these exams,” he stated.

Dr Adithya also outlined two key demands from the students. “Firstly, TSPSC should have an adequate budget so that issues like biometrics don’t disrupt the exam process. Secondly, the authorities should consider the students’ perspective instead of acting purely bureaucratically. It’s painful for students to have to prepare for the exam all over again,” he said.