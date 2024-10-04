NEET-PG SC hearing will NOT happen today; might be heard after October 14, after Dussehra holidays

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Supreme Court hearing will not be happening today, Friday, October 4, though the hearing was scheduled for today as per the September 27 court order.

This is mainly because the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is hearing the case, is on leave.

This was confirmed to EdexLive by candidates who were given the same update by Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija as well.

While last night, October 3, EdexLive reported that the case has not been listed in the case list of October 4, today, the candidates confirmed again that the case will not be heard.

It is likely that the case will be heard on October 14 now, as in the coming week, the Supreme Court's Dussehra holidays begin.

It may be noted that the last hearing, on September 27, was not very fruitful either. The representatives from the Union of India were not present during the hearing and hence, the proceedings couldn't move forward. The only update was that the National Board of Examination (NBE) has submitted its response.

Though the senior advocate Makhija tried to ask the CJI, about the counselling and how there is no information regarding the same, the CJI said that it can be discussed when the Union of India's representatives are present.

The petition filed by 19 NEET-PG candidates seeks direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key of the medical exam for the sake of transparency.