NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing: Case NOT listed for tomorrow, October 4; candidates to request urgent hearing

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Supreme Court case seeking direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release answer key for transparency purposes will not be heard tomorrow, Friday, October 4, as mentioned in the court order dated September 27.

Candidates informed EdexLive that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is hearing the NEET-PG case, is not sitting tomorrow hence, none of the cases of his bench will be listed tomorrow, October 4.

The list of October 4th's cases is out and doesn't mention the NEET-PG case.

The candidates shared that tomorrow morning, they will request for a special mentioning of the matter for urgent hearing.

It may be recalled that in the last hearing on Septrember 27, the CJI had said that the case will be heard on September 30, Monday, as the Union of India's representative was not present. But the court order mentioned that the case will be heard on October 4. And now, the October 4th's case list doesn't mention the case.

The NEET-PG candidates are already vexed as the counselling has begun sans any details like performs or seat matrix. They were hoping that the matter would be resolved urgently but looks like they might have to wait a little longer.