Jammu and Kashmir: FMGs seeking internships to protest over lack of seats tomorrow, Oct 5

The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Students’ Association (JKMSA) raised concerns regarding the limited availability of seats for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to pursue internships.

EdexLive learned that a protest will be held tomorrow, Saturday, October 5, at Press Colony in Srinagar, where students from the association will gather to demand more internship seats and draw attention to their grievances.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, Friday, October 4, the association highlighted the plight of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in the region.

Their post read, “Why are FMGs facing such injustice? Aren’t they citizens of this country? Why is the National Medical Commission (NMC) playing with the futures of FMGs? Jammu and Kashmir is in desperate need of more internship seats…”

The post continued, “...our repeated requests to the NMC have fallen on deaf ears. We urge higher authorities to intervene and address this long-standing issue.”