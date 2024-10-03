RG Kar case: CBI suspects possibility of more injuries on victim’s body than previously identified

Sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have indicated that the number of external injuries on the body of rape and murder victim at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital might be higher than what was reported.

Sources have indicated that both reports only listed injuries found on the front of the victim’s body, with no mention of any injuries on her back, as reported by Mathrubhumi English.

According to the reports, the victim had 15 external injuries and nine internal injuries. However, the lack of documentation regarding back injuries has raised suspicions among the investigators, who suspect the reports may have been intentionally misleading.

The investigation has also identified serious procedural issues with how the autopsy was conducted. The procedure was completed in a rushed 70 minutes after sunset on August 9, it is being alleged.

Before the autopsy, the Judicial Magistrate had only 20 minutes to examine the body and prepare the inquest report — an unusually brief duration given the gravity of the case, suggested news reports.

Investigators suspect that this rushed approach may have been intended to facilitate the cremation of the body that same night, potentially hindering a second post-mortem that could uncover additional evidence.

The brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.