Is Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Delhi hiring junior resident doctors despite gov't directive?

On Monday, September 30, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Tahirpur, Delhi, issued a notice regarding the screening and selection of junior resident (JRs) doctors on October 1, 3, and 4.
According to the issued notice, “The Worthy Director, RGSSH is pleased to constitute the following committee for screening and selection of Junior Residents on 01.10.2024, 03.10.2024, 04.10.2024 at 12:00 PM onwards in the Conference Hall.”
This announcement comes in the wake of a prior order from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Delhi, issued on September 12, which directed hospitals to "stop engaging Senior Residents/Junior Residents at their own level". The government order cited the establishment of a “Centralized Committee for Recruitment of JR-SR”, created to ensure transparent hiring processes in response to numerous allegations of corruption and malpractice over the years.
The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) highlighted this issue on X (previously Twitter), accusing the hospital of violating the government directive.
“Violation of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s Order No. F.11/79/H&FW/HR-MED/2023#112745287/737-42 issued by the Dy. Secretary (HR-Medical), Delhi on 12th September,” read the UDFA post. It further read, “The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Director is defying this binding directive by conducting unauthorized #JuniorResident interviews.”
In an interaction with EdexLive, Dr Arun Kumar, General Secretary of UDFA, raised concerns over the ongoing hiring processes at RGSSH. “Despite the government's notice, hospitals like Rajiv Gandhi are continuing to hire senior and junior resident medicos. This is a loophole that needs to be addressed,” he remarked.
Subsequently, Dr Ashish Goyal, Director of RGSSH, defended the hospital’s actions, stating that the institution had its operational autonomy. “We are an independent hospital and can establish rules and norms that suit us. Even though we are fully funded by the government, whether we follow their orders depends on the specifics of the directive,” he said.
When pressed for official communication with the government authorising the hiring, Dr Goyal seemed reluctant to provide details.
However, when EdexLive attempted to contact Dr Gaurav Singhal, Deputy Medical Superintendent and Dr Mona Bargotiya, Deputy Director from the administration they were unavailable for comment.
An assistant professor at RGSSH, speaking anonymously to EdexLive, alleged corrupt practices were adopted by the hospital during the recruitment process. “This has been going on for years. A few candidates secure positions by paying extra to authorities, while others have seats reserved for their contacts,” the professor claimed.