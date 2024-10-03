Is Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Delhi hiring junior resident doctors despite gov't directive?

On Monday, September 30, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Tahirpur, Delhi, issued a notice regarding the screening and selection of junior resident (JRs) doctors on October 1, 3, and 4.

According to the issued notice, “The Worthy Director, RGSSH is pleased to constitute the following committee for screening and selection of Junior Residents on 01.10.2024, 03.10.2024, 04.10.2024 at 12:00 PM onwards in the Conference Hall.”

This announcement comes in the wake of a prior order from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Delhi, issued on September 12, which directed hospitals to "stop engaging Senior Residents/Junior Residents at their own level". The government order cited the establishment of a “Centralized Committee for Recruitment of JR-SR”, created to ensure transparent hiring processes in response to numerous allegations of corruption and malpractice over the years.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) highlighted this issue on X (previously Twitter), accusing the hospital of violating the government directive.

“Violation of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s Order No. F.11/79/H&FW/HR-MED/2023#112745287/737-42 issued by the Dy. Secretary (HR-Medical), Delhi on 12th September,” read the UDFA post. It further read, “The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Director is defying this binding directive by conducting unauthorized #JuniorResident interviews.”