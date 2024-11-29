Telangana food poisoning: CM warns strict action against erring officials, staff

Taking serious note of the recent food poisoning incidents in government educational institutions across the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the administration would not hesitate to dismiss or initiate stringent action against officials and staff found negligent in providing quality and nutritious food to the students.

The CM directed district collectors to conduct frequent inspections of schools, hostels and residential educational institutions to keep the quality of food being served to students in check and submit detailed reports on their findings, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The chief minister chaired a series of review meetings over recent incidents of food poisoning in government schools and hostels. Expressing regret over lapses despite repeated directives, he urged district collectors to treat students as their own children and ensure that nutritious food, which is prepared under hygienic conditions, is provided to them.

"Despite making positive decisions for the welfare of students, certain forces are trying to defame the government. Such forces will be dealt with strictly, and those responsible will face legal action. Some persons are deliberately spreading false rumours about food quality in hostels and creating unnecessary panic among parents of those students," the chief minister said, instructing officials to take stern action against those spreading misinformation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He also reminded students that thousands of teachers have been recruited to enhance the quality of education, and diet charges have been increased to provide better nutrition.