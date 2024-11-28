Rajasthan NEET-PG 2024 aspirants urge medical council to address merit list discrepancies

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 aspirants urge the Rajasthan State counselling committee to issue a revised merit list owing to irregularities. On November 27, the state unit of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) representing NEET-PG 2024 aspirants met with the counselling committee to address discrepancies in the merit list.

They additionally submitted a representation to the chairman urging for the same. "Respected Mahodar Ji, it is mentioned in the above subject that the national level NEET 2024 examination was held in two different shifts in the country on 11 August 2024. After the normalization of which the result was declared on 23 August. After the result, Rajasthan State Medical Council released the list for its calling for the seats of Rajasthan, in which they released the merit list on 22 November 2024, which ranked hundreds of candidates very high in All India, but despite having equal bonuses in Rajasthan State, the bank left them far behind, due to which injustice is being done to hundreds of candidates," the letter written in Hindi read.

"You are requested to remove the irregularities done by the Rajasthan State Medical Council and provide counseling opportunity to the candidates who get place in the merit as per the rules or take high level action against the people responsible for this type of irregularity," the aspirants further requested.