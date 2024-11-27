One Nation, One Subscription, Many Opinions

A critical dissection by experts

Among the most vocal critics of ONOS is Muthu Madhan, a librarian at OP Jindal Global University. With over two decades of experience in research and academic librarianship, Madhan offers a nuanced critique rooted in his deep understanding of scholarly communication and believes that the ONOS policy should be discontinued.

"Instead of rationalising expenditure and investing savings to sponsor article processing charges for open access, as it was intended by the ONOS proponents, we are now spending much more money without saving anything," Madhan argued. An article processing charge (APC) is the fee that authors pay to publish their work in an academic journal.

He raised concerns about the lack of consultation and transparency in the policy. "These kinds of blunt orders are very opaque and haven't followed a proper consultative process," he observed. "It's the job of librarians, institutions, and researchers to decide what journals they need. The government cannot dictate how a university's library should be organised."

He pointed out that the policy could lead to wasteful expenditure. "We are throwing Rs 6,000 crore over three years to 30 publishers," he noted, before questioning, "When we're not able to pay research scholars their stipends on time or invest in building good laboratories, is this the best use of our resources?"

Highlighting the international trend towards more customised and cost-effective models, he explained "Institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have cancelled big subscription deals and have moved towards purchasing individual articles," he noted, adding "Rich institutions are being frugal, while we're throwing money at publishers without proper cost analysis. Why opt for big deal packages instead of more flexible purchasing models?"

He also questioned the logic of negotiating with only 30 publishers. "What should universities do if they do not want access to, say, 5,000 journals out of the 13,000 in the package?" he asked. "How did the ONOS leadership determine that all 13,000 journals are important and considered core journals?"

According to Web of Science databases, Madhan says, roughly 240 publishers published at least 1,000 papers each in their journals during the academic year 2022-2023. If one includes all small publishers as well, the number is allegedly higher than 5000.

In response to such concerns, the UGC chief clarified to EdexLive that “The journals were selected based on their global reputation and the quality of journals they publish. They represent a wide range of disciplines, ensuring that the needs of students, researchers, and faculty from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and non-STEM fields are met.”

“The publishers were chosen through rigorous negotiations to provide access to the maximum number of high-quality journals at the most cost-effective rates offering comprehensive collections that align with the educational and research needs of Indian institutions,” he stated.