UoH hostel raids spark chaos: Chief warden’s ‘fall’ fuels protests

Tensions boiled over at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday, November 24, when a surprise raid at the Annex research scholar hostel by the chief warden and his team escalated into high drama. Amid heated protests by students over hefty fines and poor amenities, the chief warden stumbled and was carried off by guards — a move students claim was a staged act to avoid accountability.

The raid, conducted early in the morning, saw kettles and induction stoves confiscated, and fines of Rs 10,000 each imposed on 12 students. Students allege that the raid defied assurances given after a previous inspection that no further disruptions would occur during the exam season.

“The registrar promised no more raids, yet here we are,” said Nihad Suleman, UoH Students’ Union General Secretary. “Instead of solving the real problems — like lack of clean drinking water and deteriorating mess food quality — the administration is penalising students who are forced to fend for themselves.”

Frustration mounted as students highlighted worsening hostel conditions and rising mess fees. “The food quality has nosedived since a new vendor took over. The authorities are ignoring these issues while targeting us for trying to survive with basic appliances,” said another student, on the condition of anonymity.

Adding to the chaos, SFI Secretary Kripa Maria George called out the chief warden’s dramatic exit. “He claimed to be unwell, but students gave him water and a chair. When asked to address the issues, he started running. A guard even told him to fall which is clearly evident in the videos — it was clearly staged. If he was so sick, how could he immediately start yelling?” she asked.

The Vice-President of the Students’ Union, Akash Kumar, a resident of the Annex hostel, raised concerns about the administration’s approach to “illegal non-boarders,” citing the plight of PhD students from 2018 who lost research time during COVID and are now being told to vacate. “Mess food is prepared based on active mess cards. If leftovers are eaten by visitors, what’s the harm? It would be thrown away otherwise,” they said.

Following hours of protests and a meeting between students and administrators, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar assured no more raids during exams and promised to address grievances, they alleged. However, with videos of the incident circulating widely, students remain sceptical, calling for lasting solutions to long-standing problems.

