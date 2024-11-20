UoH official clears the air about 'surprise' raid amid moral policing backlash

A recent surprise inspection conducted by the Flying Squad led by the Chief Warden at one of the University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) men’s hostels has led to tensions between student organisations and university authorities.

Responding to the allegations of moral policing and invasion of privacy by university officials levelled by student groups like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), while speaking to EdexLive, a University of Hyderabad official clarified the reasons behind the surprise raid carried out on November 18.

“The inspection was triggered by complaints submitted through the university’s Help My Hostel email which encourages students to anonymously report unauthorised occupants,” the official said.

During the inspection, authorities discovered nine unauthorised boarders, three female visitors, and various prohibited items, including electric cookers, induction stoves, and kettles. These violations have resulted in fines reaching as high as Rs 30,000 for a few students.

However, the official clarified that students have the option to submit representations to the Chief Warden, explaining if the unauthorised guests were relatives or friends visiting for a short period, and have assured that genuine cases will be handled with care. Despite the open window for appeals, no representations have been submitted so far.

The official also highlighted that these repeated violations pose significant safety risks, particularly in older hostel buildings with outdated electrical systems that are not equipped to handle high electrical loads. “If a serious incident occurs, who will take responsibility?” the official questioned, emphasising the potential hazards.

The official stated that students had been warned multiple times through circulars and notices about unauthorised boarders and the risks associated with the use of high-load electrical devices. Students were also informed that surprise checks could be conducted at any time.

The university’s administration is currently facing a pressing challenge of accommodating incoming PhD students in January, 350 more rooms are needed to house the new admissions and such actions are required to ensure fair allocation of resources.

“This action was necessary after years of leniency and rising complaints. While we are considerate and willing to hear students out, unauthorised use of resources and safety violations cannot be ignored,” an official stated.

The raid serves as a strong reminder of the administration’s commitment to maintaining order, ensuring safety, and addressing legitimate students’ concerns.