"Let it be called by any name, we should all work to achieve it": UGC Chief on TN's State Education Policy vs NEP 2020

When asked about Unviversity Grants Commission's (UGC) stand on Tamil Nadu’s strong opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP), Kumar replied, "We want to make our students problem-solvers, competent, critical thinkers and to contribute to the social and economic growth of our country and the state of Tamil Nadu and NEP aims to achieve all these goals."

Regarding the TN’s State Education Policy (SEP), Kumar said, "As long as it aims to achieve all the goals that I have mentioned, be it called by any name, we should all work together to achieve it."

He also made it clear that the Vice-Chancellor selection committees must have a UGC nominee, and there will be no exception to the rule which is being followed by universities across the country, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the South Zone Conference for Autonomous Colleges on Implementation of NEP 2020 organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Kumar said states like Kerala and West Bengal have also implemented four-year degree programmes as they provide lots of opportunity for career growth of students. He said Tamil Nadu should also adopt it for the benefit of students.

On the financial crisis in state universities, the UGC chief said that state universities should utilise their huge intellectual resource to generate revenue. They should offer industry-appropriate training programmes and charge for them to raise internal funds. They can also generate revenue by attracting international students.