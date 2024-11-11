Beacon of hope: Indian Army recruitment drive in Kashmir sees several unemployed youth line up

The youth of Kashmir march towards the Indian Army recruitment drive with hope in their hearts. The drive has begun in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to the videos being circulated on social media, thousands of unemployed youth were waiting in line for the recruitment to serve the country.
According to a video posted on X (Twitter), today, November 11, the youth have been waiting from dawn to dusk even in darkness. Here is a tweet which reads, "This is not a line for Iphone in Delhi, this is line for Indian Army recruitment in Kashmir"
As per reports, this drive aims to recruit candidates for various roles, such as:
Soldier General Duty, Clerk, Chef, and trades such as Artisan Woodworker and Equipment Repairer.
Speaking to Kashmir Despatch, this is what one aspirant, Sajad, said, “I am very poor and live far from Baramulla town. I don’t think there’s any kind of labour I haven’t done to support my family, whether it’s sweeping, manual labour, house cleaning, or other odd jobs. Now, with this recruitment, I am hopeful that I will be selected so I can bring happiness to my family and also contribute to the security of India.”
According to The Hindu, the drive is to fill over 350 vacancies in the territorial army. An official said the event aims to fill 307 vacancies for soldier-general duty and 45 vacancies for clerks and tradesmen in the Territorial Army.