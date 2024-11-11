Beacon of hope: Indian Army recruitment drive in Kashmir sees several unemployed youth line up

As per reports, this drive aims to recruit candidates for various roles, such as:

Soldier General Duty, Clerk, Chef, and trades such as Artisan Woodworker and Equipment Repairer.

Speaking to Kashmir Despatch, this is what one aspirant, Sajad, said, “I am very poor and live far from Baramulla town. I don’t think there’s any kind of labour I haven’t done to support my family, whether it’s sweeping, manual labour, house cleaning, or other odd jobs. Now, with this recruitment, I am hopeful that I will be selected so I can bring happiness to my family and also contribute to the security of India.”

According to The Hindu, the drive is to fill over 350 vacancies in the territorial army. An official said the event aims to fill 307 vacancies for soldier-general duty and 45 vacancies for clerks and tradesmen in the Territorial Army.