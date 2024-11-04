Hyderabad MP Owaisi demands UGC recognition for Koti Women's College. Here's why

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday, November 3, regarding the pending University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Viswavidhalayam (Osmania University College for Women), Koti.

In the letter, Owaisi stated that lack of recognition from the UGC could lead to students graduating without UGC certificates, which could affect their career prospects. He cited that while the Government Order (GO) was passed by the erstwhile TRS (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi - BRS) government upgrading the College as a Vishwavidalayam (University), no other mandatory procedures such as cabinet approval, followed by amendment of Schedule of Telangana Universities, were adhered to, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Noting that he has received several representations from students and staff regarding UGC recognition, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) added that a postgraduate (PG) batch will pass out this year from the college with a certificate without UGC recognition.

"The future of the students passing out from an unrecognised University is indeed at stake. The non-recognition of the declared University is accompanied by multiple disabilities and risks for the students," Owaisi stated in the letter, as per The New Indian Express report.