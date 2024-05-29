NSDC, ILO to enhance skill development and lifelong learning

Furthering the Skill Mission, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) today, Tuesdya, May 28, announced a strategic partnership to advance skill development and lifelong learning in India and globally.

This collaboration aims to empower individuals across the globe, by equipping them with essential competencies and qualifications, thereby enhancing employability and sustainable economic growth, stated a press release from the institute.

The MoU was signed by Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, and Sangheon Lee, Director, Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, ILO, reaffirming both organisations' commitment to leveraging their strengths and expertise in talent development.

This partnership is dedicated to developing effective policies, governance and financing structures which will enhance skill development both nationally and internationally.

A key aspect of the partnership is the implementation of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). This digital transformation will streamline skill development initiatives, enhancing their efficiency, accessibility, and global impact.

These programs will be designed to be flexible and inclusive, fostering adaptability among learners while ensuring that skills development remains relevant and accessible to all segments of society.