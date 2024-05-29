Mental harassment of Dehradun PG doctor: Timeline shows why reform in medical education is imminent

Let us look into the chain of events pre- and post-FIR.



September 2023: Divesh Garg, a 27-year-old MBBS doctor, hailing from Haryana's Hodal, was offered admission to the Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences (SGRRIHMS) Medical College for his residency programme in the Department of Pediatrics.



October 2023: Divesh joins the university. A few days pass by, Divesh complains to his family about being subjected to extreme mental harassment by the Head of the Pediatrics Department, Dr Utkarsh Sharma, and other professors of the department, namely, Professor Ashish Sethi and Professor Bindu Agarwal.



December 2023: Despite Divesh's repeated claims of harassment, his family assures him and reminds him that when it comes to medical services, these afflictions are commonplace



Divesh breaks down and asks his parents to visit him and take him back immediately



Divesh's father and cousin visit the principal and the Head of the Department of Pediatrics the next day, who assured them that the situation would be resolved.

May 17, 2024: Divesh's family gets a phone call from him at around 10 am. Divesh claims that his thesis has been rejected twice by Prof Utkarsh Sharma, who has also demanded a fee of Rs 5 lakh to pass him in the exams



The boy was further humiliated by his professors in front of the patients.



Divesh threatens suicide.



At around 9.45 pm, Divesh's father received a call from Dr Utkarsh informing him that Divesh was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward.



Later, after enquiry, Divesh's father receives the news of his son's alleged suicide.



May 20: Students at the medical college congregate to mourn the loss of Divesh Garg. A candle march was organised in his remembrance.



