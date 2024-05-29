Assam: School student dies as tree falls on autorickshaw during storm

In an unfortunate incident, a school student died when a tree was uprooted due to a storm and fell on the autorickshaw he was travelling in while going to the school, today, Wednesday, May 29. Reportedly, the deceased's mother has also suffered severe injuries.

The incident took place in Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Shubhankar Barman, a Class I student of Shishu Niketan School in Dhubri's Bilasipara locality, official sources said.

As per a report by IANS, locals claimed that Barman passed away on the spot. However, Barman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Barman's mother sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to an official, Dhubri district recorded heavy rain till today morning (May 29).

Earlier on Tuesday, May 28, a student from Morigaon district had also lost his life when a large tree fell on the tempo while he was travelling to school. In fact, media reports claim that as many as 18 people were left with severe injuries and four died, in separate incidents due to storms across Assam.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Sarma has directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to assess the situation and ensure that relief and rehabilitation efforts are effectively implemented.