What makes IPMAT and IPM unique? IIM Indore Director on exam tips and more

Are you sure that you want to pursue Business Administration? Then the Integrated Programme for Management Aptitude Test, or IPMAT, an admission exam for the IPM programme, is a test you should appear for.



Intense and insightful, the unique feature of the five-year IPM programme is the combined Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree it offers.



The exam scores for IPMAT are recognised by many Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other management institutes, the leading IIMs among them being Indore, Rohtak, Ranchi, Bodh Gaya, and Jammu & Kashmir.



The Joint Integrated Programme for Management Aptitude Test (JIPMAT) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the IIMs Bodh Gaya and Jammu & Kashmir, whereas, IPMAT exams are conducted independently by Rohtak and Indore, while Ranchi accepts scores from IIM Indore.



These tests are vital for those serious about management, they share similar exam structures while differing in difficulty.



These scores are accepted by various renowned business schools as well, alongside the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).



The demand for the integrated programme is seeing an upswing year-on-year, demonstrating its popularity.



So, let’s hear from Director of IIM Indore, Prof Himanshu Rai, on what makes the test and the programme unique.



Could you disclose special features which make the IPM programme one-of-a-kind?

IPM at IIM Indore stands out for its unique features that set it apart from other management courses:



- Dual degree: The IPM at IIM Indore offers a distinctive dual degree upon completion – Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and Master of Business Administration. This unique feature underscores the programme's comprehensive approach, preparing students with foundational and advanced knowledge for diverse roles in the business world.



- Diverse curriculum: Unlike traditional management courses, IPM offers a diverse curriculum covering Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Performing Arts alongside core management subjects like Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics. This blend builds analytical rigour and provides a holistic understanding of management principles.



Innovative teaching methods: IPM employs case-based teaching, group projects, and independent study opportunities with faculty members, fostering critical thinking and practical application of concepts.



Experiential learning: Students undergo social internships in their second year and business internships between years four and five, cultivating leadership qualities and refining managerial skills through real-world experiences.



Sabbatical leave option: After completing the initial three years, students can opt for sabbatical leave to pursue full-time work or entrepreneurial ventures, enriching their practical exposure before continuing with their studies.



Integration with MBA: In years four and five, IPM students join the institute’s two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), undergoing the same management curriculum, enabling a seamless transition into advanced management studies.



Student leadership opportunities: Undergraduate students actively participate in student committees, taking up coordinator and core membership roles, gaining valuable leadership experience and contributing to campus life.



Financial assistance: The Need Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) scholarship ensures that financial constraints do not hinder students' educational pursuits, fostering inclusivity and accessibility to quality management education.



What kind of placement opportunities can students expect after the completion of this course?

Transitioning from the IPM to PGP in the fourth and fifth years equips students with a comprehensive skill set, opening doors to diverse and equal career opportunities across various sectors. IPM alumni are thriving in roles spanning Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Conglomerates, Consulting, Consumer Goods, e-Commerce, Healthcare, Technology, and more.



The holistic training received during the five-year tenure ensures that IPM graduates are well-prepared to excel in dynamic work environments. They bring a unique blend of academic excellence, practical experience, and interdisciplinary knowledge to the table, making them highly sought-after by recruiters.



Many companies recognise the value of hiring freshers who have undergone such extensive training, as it ensures a strong foundation and adaptability across different domains. Whether it's leading investment banks, private equity firms, consulting agencies, or venture capital firms, IPM alumni are making significant contributions and carving out successful careers in their chosen fields.



How is the institute gearing up to ensure that the IPMAT exam is held as smoothly as possible?

Like every year, IIM Indore is meticulously preparing to ensure the seamless conduct of the IPMAT exam.



The exam will be conducted in multiple centres spread across the country for nearly 28,500 candidates. Our processes are time-tested, and our delivery partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has considerable expertise in conducting several national-level exams each year.



Rigorous planning and coordination are underway to streamline the examination process. IIM Indore remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness and integrity in conducting the IPMAT, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for all participants.



Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) entrance exams are often seen as one of the most competitive and tough ones. What are the top five tips to keep in mind, on priority, while preparing for this particular entrance exam?

The candidates need not do any special preparations. The exam syllabus does not require any special knowledge beyond Class X. The candidates can go through last year's question papers available on our website to familiarise themselves with the test pattern. They can also develop a habit of reading texts of varied nature to be comfortable with the questions in the Verbal Ability section.



Preparing for the IPMAT requires a personalised approach and dedicated effort.



Firstly, understanding the exam pattern is crucial; familiarise yourself with the structure of sections, marking scheme, and time allocation to craft an effective study plan. Prioritise mastering the fundamentals of quantitative ability, verbal ability, and logical reasoning, as they are the core areas tested.



Consistent practice through solving sample papers, previous years' question papers, and mock tests is essential to sharpen skills and enhance speed and accuracy. Develop strong time management skills by setting realistic study schedules and allocating adequate time to each section during practice sessions.



Additionally, make sure to stay motivated throughout your preparation journey. With determination and strategic planning, you can confidently tackle the IPMAT and pave the way for a successful career.



In comparison with other entrance tests for management courses, what makes IPMAT's exam pattern unique?

IIM Indore’s IPMAT pattern sets it apart from other entrance tests for management courses in several ways.



The IPM test tries to identify well-rounded individuals. The syllabus for the test is decided keeping in mind candidates from different streams.



Unlike traditional management entrance exams targeting post-graduates, IPMAT is specifically designed for high school graduates, offering them an early entry into management education. The exam assesses not only academic aptitude but also analytical and reasoning skills, reflecting the holistic approach of the IPM.



Furthermore, IPMAT's five-year integrated format provides a seamless transition from undergraduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG) studies, allowing students to embark on their management education journey without the need for a separate admission process after completing their bachelor's degree.



This unique combination of early talent identification and comprehensive management education distinguishes IPMAT from other entrance tests in the field. Additionally, IPMAT does not try to test the memory of candidates, their command over formulas, or shortcuts they know to solve problems. Anybody with reasonable conceptual clarity can do well in the exam without any special preparation.



IPM course requires a commitment of five years since it is an integrated programme. This means that students need to be absolutely sure that management is what they want to pursue. What are the questions students should ask themselves to ensure that they are ready for this commitment?

Yes, while committing to a five-year integrated programme like IPM is a big decision, students get ample opportunities to enhance their skills in various domains. However, before choosing management, they should reflect on why they're drawn to management as a field of study and whether it aligns with their long-term career aspirations.



Secondly, they should consider where they see themselves professionally in the next five to ten years and evaluate how IPM fits into that vision.



Academically, students should assess their preparedness for the rigorous nature of the programme, identifying their strengths and areas for improvement.



Additionally, they should gauge their readiness for personal and intellectual growth over the course of five years, including their willingness to adapt to new challenges and experiences.



Lastly, students should explore various facets of the management field through internships, workshops, and informational interviews to confirm their interest and passion for the subject.



This thorough self-assessment will help students make an informed decision about committing to the IPM programme.



It is crucial to note that IPM offers a unique opportunity in its first three years. Through a diverse curriculum encompassing subjects like Drama, Music, Theatre, Math, English, and more, students have the chance to explore various fields. This exposure enables them to discover their passions and interests, laying a solid foundation for informed decision-making about their academic and professional paths.



This, in turn, enriches their academic experience and helps them make well-informed choices regarding their future endeavors in management or other fields.



Personal interviews are always the scariest aspect for students. Any specific tips for this, please?

When preparing for an interview, thorough research is key. Dive deep into the institute's values, programmes, and faculty members to showcase genuine interest and enthusiasm during the conversation.



Additionally, practice makes perfect, so don't shy away from conducting mock interviews with peers or professionals to refine your responses and build confidence.



Authenticity is paramount; present yourself honestly, highlighting your unique experiences and perspectives without embellishment.



Effective communication is essential; practice articulating your thoughts clearly and maintaining confident body language.



Lastly, approach the interview with a positive mindset, managing nerves through relaxation techniques, and maintaining professionalism throughout the conversation. With thorough preparation and a positive attitude, you'll be well-equipped to ace any interview.



What else about the IMP at IIM Indore is attractive?

What sets the IPM apart is its commitment to providing students with holistic learning experiences that extend beyond the classroom.



In the third year, students benefit from the expertise of alumni who share insights from their corporate experiences in specialised areas such as finance, operations, and strategy. This exposure bridges the gap between theory and practice, offering valuable insights into the real-world applications of their studies.



Additionally, select courses, like the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), include visits to outstations, allowing students to interact with local businessmen and workers to understand the social factors impacting their lives. Through hands-on projects, students address real-life challenges, fostering a deeper understanding of societal issues and promoting community engagement.



IPM also offers unique experiential learning opportunities such as the Himalayan Outbound Programme, Rural Engagement Programme, and Extreme Outdoors Programme. These initiatives provide students with immersive experiences that develop leadership skills, foster teamwork, and broaden their perspectives. Furthermore, student festivals serve as platforms for honing skills and fostering creativity, while a wide range of electives in the fourth and fifth years ensures industry relevance and customisation to students' career aspirations.

IPMAT @ IIM Indore

Launched: 2011

Eligibility: Class XII/Higher Education of equivalent schools in India



Exam date: May 23, Afternoon shift



Intake Seats:

IPM: 150 Domestic + 5 international

PGP: 487 domestic and 10 International



Selection process: Aptitude Test followed by Written Ability Test (WA) & Personal Interview (PI) for shortlisted candidates of Aptitude Test