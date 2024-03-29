PM Modi, Bill Gates speak on importance of technology and AI in education

In a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of utilising technology to enhance learning experiences, particularly through visual content and storytelling.

"I want to provide the best education to the children. The lack of teachers I want to fill that with technology. Secondly, the child's interest is in the visual, in storytelling. So I am working in that direction to create such content. I did some surveys and saw that the children are enjoying it a lot,” the prime minister said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates delved into a discussion on several topics pertaining to India's growth and development, reported ANI.

PM Modi also spoke on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's time.

"In India, we call mother ‘aai’ in most of the states and now some advanced kids are saying AI as their first word…it's a joke but aai and AI sound similar,” he said.

Bill Gates emphasised that one of the key themes that India brings to technology is its commitment to making it accessible to everyone, ANI added.

"One of the themes that India brings to technology is that it should be available for everyone, lifting up those who need it the most" Gates said.