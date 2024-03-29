Over 4.6 lakh appeared for CUET-PG 2024: UGC Chairman

Over 4.6 lakh students appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024, UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar told IANS.

CUET-PG 2024 concluded on Thursday, March 28, for admissions into postgraduation courses in different universities across the country. UGC Chairman said that this year, 4,62,603 examinees appeared for the test, and around 950 experts and 200 translators prepared question papers for it.

The test was conducted in 565 different centres located across 253 cities, including nine cities outside India.

"For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates and 7,68,414 tests. 190 universities have participated in CUET (PG)," Kumar said.

In CUET-PG, candidates applied for 4,597 courses with 157 different question papers. Over 15 days, 44 shifts, 240 papers with 18,000 questions were used. Tests were in English and Hindi for Humanities, Sciences, and common papers, and some subjects had papers in other languages, IANS reported.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam from March 11 and 28, 2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

While the CUET (UG)-2024 for undergraduate admissions is yet to be taken, the deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG has been extended to March 31, 2024.

The decision was made based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. The UGC has asked students to visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates.