JNU - Jahangir National University movie poster sparks row

On Tuesday, March 12, the initial poster for Vinay Sharma's upcoming movie JNU: Jahangir National University was released. The film features Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, and others.



The title of the movie is a play on the name of the famous and renowned central university in India, the Jawaharlal Nehru University, abbreviated as JN.



The poster of the movie depicts a hand clutching at the saffron-coloured map of India, bleeding streaks of blood, and says, "Can one educational university break the nation?".



The visual depiction further shows a division with a throng of people holding saffron banners and the others red, clearly a representation of the two political wings, the left and the right, netizens speculate



The movie's poster was shared by a movie critic Taran Adarsh on social media platform X, where he wrote, "‘JNU’ FIRST POSTER OUT… 5 APRIL RELEASE… Behind closed walls of education brews a conspiracy to break the nation."



X users called it a movie based on propaganda and WhatsApp forwards that would be void of facts while others called it factual and a blockbuster in the making.



The movie is set to release on April 5, 2024, and is a PVR INOX release.