J&K Lt Governor addresses capacity-building programme; emphasises enhancing creativity in students

A three-day capacity-building programme on Leadership development of academic administrators was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today, Tuesday, March 12. On the occasion, he said that the curriculum should be developed to maximise creativity in children, according to a report by PTI.



Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of modernising itself

The lieutenant governor stated that the union territory is dedicated to modernising and enhancing higher education, and further aiming to offer our students an outstanding curriculum and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to compete globally at the highest level.



"Education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum. It should be about developing the capacities of young people to be creative. It should be the main lever for a more competitive economy and educational institutions as well as other social institutions must follow this model," said the lieutenant governor in his keynote address.



Focus on implementation of NEP 2020



The lieutenant governor lauded the collaborative venture of the University of Jammu and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for hosting the workshop, which concentrates on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



As per the PTI report, the lieutenant governor urged educational institutions to convert their campuses into centres for skill development and innovation, thereby, making a significant contribution towards unlocking the boundless potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.



Enabling the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, he said that classrooms should be able to let students use their imagination and that should be the main focus of creating a strong foundation for future-oriented education. In addition to this, he also laid emphasis on creating an environment that could also accommodate foreign students in Indian educational institutions.