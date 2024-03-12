CAA: Assam student groups to continue with peaceful, non-violent protests

With the announcement of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) yesterday, Monday, March 11, almost 30 indigenous organisations with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) protested by burning copies of the controversial act in different parts of Assam including Guwahati, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur, reported PTI.



Student organisations continue their protest

AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told PTI that they will be continuing their non-violent, peaceful, and democratic protest against the CAA. He also added that alongside this, they would continue their legal fights.



Bhattacharjya blatantly asserted that the act would never be accepted by the indigenous people of Assam and North East. And, they will continue with the demonstration on Tuesday, March 12, with copies of CAA burnt by the North East Student Organisation (NESO) in all state capitals of the region.

In addition to this, the AASU and thirty other organisations will take out torchlight processions and launch a satyagraha from March 13.



Tussle with the police

According to the PTI report, in Dibrugarh, members of AASU were involved in a confrontation with the police as the authorities attempted to halt their procession originating from their office in the Chowkidingi locality of the town.



The AASU's Nalbari District Unit took out a protest rally and burnt CAA copies in front of the local municipal board office.



Other student protests also erupted in Assam including in front of Cotton University in Guwahati.



CM's warning

With the implementation of the CAA, Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people and parties opposing the Act to pursue their grievances through legal channels, adding that these street protests would be futile since the legislation had already been passed by the Parliament.



He further cautioned that political parties advocating for strikes risked losing their registration, citing a previous order by the Gauhati High Court that prohibited them from participating in such actions, reported PTI.