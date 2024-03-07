Students absenteeism reduced for public exams: TN Education Minister Poyyamozhi

Student absenteeism in school public examinations has come down significantly compared to last year, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Talking to reporters after inaugurating the newly built Direct Paddy Procurement Centre (DPC) at Vengarayankudikadu village near Thanjavur on Wednesday, March 6, the minister said last year, the number of students who were absent for public examinations was more than 50,000, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the minister, this year the number has come down to around 10,000 to 12,000. As per the data collected, one or two students per school did not take exams this year. Attributing this good change to the officials, he said that due to the efforts of the officials of the education department, the number of absentees has come down. He further said the admission to the schools commenced on March 1 and the first two days received as many as 25,000 students enrollments in government schools across the state.

"According to the data available around 3.3 lakh children are studying in Anganwadis and we are making efforts to enroll all these children to the first standard in government schools," the minister said. Later, the minister inaugurated various buildings including a new building for the Orathanadu taluk office constructed at a cost of Rs 4.18 crores.