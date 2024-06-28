Students' union elections in Odisha soon? Higher Education Minister responds

The demand for students' union elections has been festering for sometime now, especially in Odisha. Now, looks like students might finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As the demand for students' union election grows, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Odisha stated that the state government is looking into the matter. He shared this on Thursday, June 27, while speaking to media persons, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Discussions are already underway and the state government will take the required steps which is in adherence to the interest of students, the minister shared.

"College elections are a major demand of the students. Whatever will be in their best interest, the government will do that," he said.

Since the year 2018, the students' union elections have been halted in the state and this has been done to maintain peace and harmony on the campuses of educational institutions. And instead of elected student councils, student representatives to various bodies are being nominated by educational institutions.

Last year, in 2023, a protest had broken out regarding the same.

The Orissa High Court had also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of the Department of High Education and the director after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a PIL in the court. It was ABVP Secretary Arijeet Pattanaik who filed the PIL.