High student dropout rate, lack of hostels issue need to be addressed, says Odisha Education Minister

Nityananda Gond, Minister for Education and Tribal Affairs Minister, Government of Odisha, pointed out that the dropout rate is huge and work needs to be done to reduce it.

Nityananda Gond said, "The education department is a challenge for us. Even the teachers face a lot of issues which we have to solve. We also have to work a lot on school infrastructure in the state. The dropout rate in the state is high and we need to work on reducing it. I appeal to all the members of the department to cooperate and take responsibility for working for the welfare of the state."

He mentioned that hostels need to be arranged for those tho hail from financially poor and marginalised backgrounds.

He further said, "We will work for the development of SCs, STs and OBCs (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes). There are certain schemes which have not been implemented. We need to ensure their implementation and that even the lowest sections of society benefit from it. We will also make arrangements for hostels for the poor backward classes in educational institutions."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityananda Gond took oath as minister under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led cabinet in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12.