Assam CM hold talks with Cotton University representative; reviews infrastructure upgradation

On June 24, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a discussion with representatives from Cotton University, the vice-chancellor, the registrar, and students' union members in Guwahati in the presence of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. The CM reviewed the upcoming infrastructure upgrade work at the University premises, including the construction of new hostel blocks and the upgradation of the boundary wall, among other projects.



According to ANI, the upcoming hostel blocks will be built for Rs 55 crore and as per plan, can accommodate 350 students. However, the Assam chief minister has instructed PWD (B) to make necessary changes to ensure accommodation for 500 students.



Further, he urged the VC to consult the University Executive Council before proceeding with the necessary works at the premises. Additionally, the chief minister also chaired a meeting with officials of the Education Department to discuss the fee waiver scheme under Pragyan Bharti.

The chief minister sought details on the progress and beneficiaries of the scheme to date and instructed officials to ensure widespread awareness of the scheme so that all eligible beneficiaries can apply.



Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also instructed officials to accept NFSA certificates as income proof where Income certificates are not available to make the scheme hassle-free for all students, as stated in a report by ANI.

