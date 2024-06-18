UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for PG programmes: Expert explains in detail

A

The UGC's new curriculum and credit framework aims to modernise and standardise higher education in India. It introduces a modular credit system where each course or module is assigned specific credit values, allowing for structured and quantifiable learning outcomes.

This framework emphasises interdisciplinary studies, enabling students to choose courses from different disciplines, fostering a holistic educational experience. Continuous assessment and feedback are integral parts of the new system, ensuring high standards and student engagement.

The flexibility and academic mobility provided by this framework align Indian education with international standards, facilitating credit transfers and ensuring global recognition of Indian degrees.