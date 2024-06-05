DU leads among India's central universities in QS Ranking; VC credits students, faculty

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh, today, Wednesday, June 5, congratulated students and teachers, attributing the varsity's improved performance in the QS Rankings 2025 to them. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Securing the top position among central universities in India, DU leapt to the seventh spot this year, compared to last year's ninth position in the nationwide rankings.

Congratulating the students and teachers, the VC said, "DU is constantly moving forward due to the faculty members and students of the university and their important contribution to the academic environment and nation-building."

Out of nine indicators, DU featured prominently among 270 institutions in four categories globally: 44th in Employment Outcomes, 220th in Sustainability, 225th in Academic Reputation, and 269th in Employer Reputation.

Among the top 10 institutions from India, the University of Delhi made the highest progress, moving up by 79 ranks, a statement issued by the varsity said.

Among India's institutions, DU topped in the Employment Outcomes and Sustainability category, ranked third in International Research Network, fifth in Academic Reputation and eighth in Employer Reputation.