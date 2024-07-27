Teaching - The Greatest Profession: Remembering J Krishnamurti with his new book

A

The first chapter, which is a discussion with teachers of Rajghat Besant School, he lays the ground for his vision of education as well as of life.

This is how Krishnamurti begins his discussion with the teachers and sets the tone for the entire book — an in-depth exploration of the human condition.

I think the greatest profession — if one can use that word — is to be a teacher because the teachers are preparing for a new generation, for a future people who are not caught in the routine of life, but are something much more. When I say that the profession, the undertaking, of an educator is really the greatest activity of a human being, it means not only teaching academic subjects, such as mathematics, geography, and history, but also something much more. We seem to spend a great deal of time on academic subjects, probably most of our time, but there is also the other side of the human being — the whole inward, subjective, psychological area which, I am afraid, we neglect completely. We give our days and years to the study of physics, science, chemistry, architecture, and so on. If you observe your life as a teacher, you spend a great deal of time on these subjects and very little time on the student’s behaviour, his way of life, on whether he is a mediocre human being or not — the whole subjective, inward life of human beings. May I go on with this kind of stuff? As teachers, are you interested in, concerned with, both the academic and the psychological side; that is, with the cultivation of the whole human being, not just one side of it?