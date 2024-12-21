RPSC senior teacher 2024: Exam district details out today; admit card releases on December 25

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam district details on December 21, 2024, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who have registered for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education) Competitive Exam 2024 can access the official notice on the RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit cards for the RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 examination will be available starting December 25, 2024. Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website by navigating to the "Admit Card" link and entering their application number and date of birth.

Alternatively, admit cards can also be accessed through the Single Sign-On (SSO) portal at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in, select the Recruitment Portal link under the "Citizen Apps (G2C)" section, and download your admit card. It is mandatory to carry an updated, original Aadhaar card (coloured print) to the exam centre for identification purposes.



The Senior Teacher written examination is scheduled for December 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily: The first from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The schedule is as follows:



- December 28: Social Science and Hindi

- December 29: General Knowledge & Educational Psychology, and Science

- December 30: Mathematics and Sanskrit

- December 31: English



Steps to check exam district details:

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the "RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Exam District Details" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.

4. Submit the details to view your exam district information.

5. Download and print the page for future reference.



Make sure to follow these steps to stay prepared for the upcoming exam.