UCL — Driving meaningful change in the education sector
How can universities like UCL drive meaningful change in the education sector, particularly through innovations that prepare students for global challenges?
Indian students embarking on their journey at UCL are welcomed into a vibrant, multicultural community where they can foster connections with peers from over 150 countries, broadening their global outlook.
Our extensive array of programmes, coupled with robust industry affiliations, paves the way for internships, networking, and career advancement, giving Indian students a distinct competitive advantage post-graduation.
At UCL we are committed to helping students from all over the world develop the transferrable entrepreneurial skills they need to start their own ventures. We teach them how to think, not what to think.
Our dedicated entrepreneurship hub in King’s Cross, Base KX, offers them a great support network and tools to get startups off the ground and transforming the lives of people around them.
The UCL Grand Challenges initiative perfectly captures our dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together staff and students to work together to help address complex issues ranging from mental health and wellbeing to the climate crisis and data-driven societies.
We believe in bringing together experts from education, industry, and innovation, fostering a collaborative environment where our students play a pivotal role in devising solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges.
In essence, UCL serves as a springboard for the brightest students, propelling them towards academic, professional, and personal excellence on a global stage.
Could you tell us more about UCL’s upcoming partnerships with Indian institutions? What key research areas and innovations can we expect, particularly in education?
We’ve been lucky enough to launch some exciting new collaborations with a number of leading Indian institutions recently: with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, where we’re expanding our innovative work together in healthcare, particularly linked to IISc’s forthcoming Postgraduate Medical School across research, education, innovation and commercialisation. It will mean we can work more closely to co-create significant, new research capabilities together in areas across basic and clinical sciences, applied engineering and clinical practice.
In Delhi, we recently signed a pioneering trilateral partnership agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. We will bring together our complementary areas of strength and leverage industry connections to help devise cutting-edge medical technology and innovation focused solutions across healthcare.
Both these partnerships put us in a great position to offer more education opportunities for staff and students, bringing together UK and India expertise across many different areas.