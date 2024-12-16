UCL — Driving meaningful change in the education sector

A

Indian students embarking on their journey at UCL are welcomed into a vibrant, multicultural community where they can foster connections with peers from over 150 countries, broadening their global outlook.

Our extensive array of programmes, coupled with robust industry affiliations, paves the way for internships, networking, and career advancement, giving Indian students a distinct competitive advantage post-graduation.

At UCL we are committed to helping students from all over the world develop the transferrable entrepreneurial skills they need to start their own ventures. We teach them how to think, not what to think.

Our dedicated entrepreneurship hub in King’s Cross, Base KX, offers them a great support network and tools to get startups off the ground and transforming the lives of people around them.

The UCL Grand Challenges initiative perfectly captures our dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together staff and students to work together to help address complex issues ranging from mental health and wellbeing to the climate crisis and data-driven societies.

We believe in bringing together experts from education, industry, and innovation, fostering a collaborative environment where our students play a pivotal role in devising solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges.

In essence, UCL serves as a springboard for the brightest students, propelling them towards academic, professional, and personal excellence on a global stage.