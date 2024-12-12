Education Department to launch AI labs in select Delhi schools. Here's the plan

The Delhi government has announced plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in selected schools, aiming to enhance technological learning and innovation.

The move is a part of a broader initiative to provide students with hands-on experience in emerging technologies, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to a notification from the Directorate of Education (DoE), agencies have been invited to submit proposals and conduct demonstrations for their AI Lab setups. These labs are expected to be equipped with advanced tools enabling students to engage in activities like coding, machine learning, and robotics, .

The directorate has called on qualified agencies to detail their infrastructure, features, functionality, training plans, and strategies in comprehensive demonstrations.

Proposals and demonstrations must be submitted to the Joint Director (IT), DoE, within seven days of the notice.

"Qualified and interested agencies are invited to submit proposals and showcase a demonstration of their AI lab set up and capabilities to the competent authority of the directorate," the DoE said.

The DoE emphasised that the demonstration would provide a clearer understanding of the concept and operation of AI Labs. Agencies must include details of the proposed infrastructure, features, functionalities, training plans, and implementation strategies in their presentations, it said.

The directorate further said that the demonstration must be comprehensive, offering insights into how the AI Labs will be established and operated effectively in schools.