Odisha: Why was a 7-year-old tied to iron gate for two hours? What was he doing to ‘disturb the class’?

A disturbing incident has made headlines from a private school in Odisha where two teachers allegedly tied a seven-year-old student to an iron gate for nearly two hours as punishment for creating a disturbance in class.

The incident occurred at Marsaghai English Medium School on November 25 but came to light on December 6 after photos and videos of the child, bound to the school’s main gate, went viral on social media.

The incident has drawn widespread outrage from the local community and authorities.

Upon learning of the incident, district education officials took immediate action. Prafulla Kumar Swain, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Marsaghai, issued a show-cause notice to the school’s principal, seeking an explanation for the incident, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Swain confirmed that an investigation had been initiated.

“The department is treating this matter with utmost seriousness. I visited the school on Friday to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Once we receive a response from the principal, appropriate action will be taken against the teachers and anyone else involved,” he stated.

The incident has raised alarm over what appears to be a recurring practice at the school. According to local sources and a few parents, students who misbehave, struggle academically, or fail to answer questions in class are often subjected to humiliation in the form of being tied to the school gate, TNIE added.

Despite the growing uproar, both the principal and the teachers involved have refused to comment on the matter. Local residents are calling for swift and strict action against those responsible for this inhumane treatment of the child.

Education authorities have promised to take the necessary steps based on the results of their ongoing investigation.