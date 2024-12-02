UPSC mentor Avadh Ojha joins AAP to enhance Delhi’s education system

Renowned Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coaching mentor Avadh Ojha, popularly known as 'Ojha Sir,' has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contribute to the development of Delhi’s education sector.

According to Mint, Ojha was welcomed into the party on Monday, December 2, by prominent leaders Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and a key founding member of AAP.

Expressing his gratitude to the party’s leadership, Ojha stated, “Education is the soul of every family, society, and nation. My main aim of entering politics is to foster the development of education.”

Ojha’s entry into AAP is seen as a significant addition to the party’s educational initiatives.

Addressing the event, Kejriwal remarked, “AAP is doing work in the field of education, and Ojha's joining the party will strengthen efforts to strengthen education and ultimately our nation will be strengthened.” Sisodia echoed these sentiments, adding that Ojha’s passion for education aligns with his own.

Mint highlights that Ojha, originally from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been a guiding force for UPSC aspirants since 2005. Despite his own unsuccessful attempts at clearing the Civil Services exam, Ojha rose to prominence as a history teacher, working at leading institutions like Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS. He currently heads IQRA Academy in Pune.