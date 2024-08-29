Kolkata murder-rape case: CBI has grilled ex-principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh for 130+ hours till date

Today, Thursday, August 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued to question Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a female medic, an official informed.

Ghosh appeared for questioning before the central agency for the 13th consecutive day. "Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning," an official at the central agency said.

Following this, according to sources, the former principal of the state-run hospital, where the body of the trainee doctor was recovered on August 9, has already been questioned by the CBI for over 130 hours.

Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital, from Kolkata Police.

Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy in connection with the case. Ghosh and Roy were among those who underwent a polygraph test as part of the investigation process.

In addition to this, the CBI has named Ghosh in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure.

On August 25, the central agency conducted a day-long search operation at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence in Kolkata in connection with the corruption cases.

Besides that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal and a few others, official sources said.