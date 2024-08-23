Hyderabad: Engineering student stabbed to death during heated argument

In a tragic incident in Saroornagar, Prashant, an engineering student from MVSR Engineering College, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday evening, August 21.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sunitha Reddy, Prashant and three companions stopped at a cigarette shop near Mandi@37 restaurant in Balapur.

An argument escalated, during which, one of the three accused, armed with a knife, attacked Prashant. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Prashant was declared dead upon arrival, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Maheshwaram police have launched a thorough investigation, with the IT (Information Technology) and clues teams on site. The suspects, who fled the scene, are being sought.

Prashant, a resident of Balapur, and he stays with his mother.

From Vijayawada

A 17-year-old boy from NTR Colony in Eluru took his own life after his father couldn't afford to buy him an iPhone worth around Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Eluru rural police, the boy, identified as Banda Ramakrishna, had requested the expensive phone from his father, who runs a small business.

Due to financial losses in the business, his father explained that he couldn't fulfil the request immediately but promised to buy it later.

Unhappy with this response, Ramakrishna consumed rat poison on August 13. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment, stated a The New Indian Express report.

The police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the incident.