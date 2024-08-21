Hyderabad: 21-year-old hotel management student killed in car-bike collision

A final-year hotel management student died when a speeding car collided with his motorcycle in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 20.

The mishap occurred when 21-year-old Nikhil Kumar, a native of Bihar who was pursuing his education at the Pioneer Hotel Management in Ramnagar, was travelling on Ramnagar Chowrasta to VST road. The speeding car, Swift Dzire, rammed his Pulsar bike and Nikhil died on the spot, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Chikkadpally police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the victim's body to the Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. They also informed his family in Bihar. They also have initiated an investigation into the accident and are determining the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police, meanwhile, took the car driver into custody and registered a case under relevant sections.

Nikhil was a final-year hotel management student, stated The New Indian Express report.

Road accidents usually happen due to over-speeding or badly maintained roads, as per a report by BBC, which quoted data released by the government.

In 2022, 462 lives a day and 19 lives every hour were lost to road accidents.

In road accidents, 4,43,000 people are injured and the number rose by 11.9% between 2021 and 2022.