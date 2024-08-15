"There is outrage over atrocities against women in this country, I can feel it": PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

While delivering the iconic August 15 Independence Day speech from Red Fort, New Delhi, today, Thursday, August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that we need to think seriously about "atrocities against women that are happening".

PM Modi mentioned that there is an outrage in the air in the country and that he can feel it. He pointed out that society and state governments need to take this up more seriously.

These comments come in the light of the August 9 rape-murder of a young medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Protests have begun across the nation demanding safety at workplaces, justice for the deceased and the strictest punishment for the culprit. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation.

"Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest — this is important to instil confidence in society," PM Modi went on to say.

"It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," he also said.