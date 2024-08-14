"Use AI as an enabler, not substitute for educational resources": Turnitin's South Asia Director

A

AI can serve as an operational efficiency or productivity tool and has incredible potential to benefit humans and society, but it must be developed thoughtfully.

Discussions and policies around responsible integration and use of AI aim to help people build socially beneficial, safe, and accountable technology.

Organisations should consider focusing on AI literacy training, putting employees in the lead, providing accessibility, and developing AI skills at all levels.

The responsible use of AI in academic institutions is important as students form the foundation of society.

To inculcate creative thinking and critical writing skills, we need to encourage students to not use AI for the entire preparation of their paper but rather use it as an aid to write on their own.

Responsible usage will ensure that even academicians use AI as an enabler and not a substitute for educational resources.