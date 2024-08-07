Odisha: 4,000 hearing impaired students will be trained in sign language. This is the plan

The Government of Odisha, in an agreement with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D), will be offering training to 4,000 deaf students including 800 teachers across 55 special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

This agreement was signed with the speech and hearing disability institute by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department on Tuesday, August 6. Nityananda Gond, Minister, SSEPD, was also present when the agreement was signed, stated a report by PTI.

The initiative also aims to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters, officials said.

"There is a need for sign language interpreters in the state. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities," Gond said.

The project's aim is to look into this gap and when it comes to the hearing-impaired community, it aims to help improve communication, promote inclusivity and well-being.

Emphasising on holistic development of deaf students, SSEPD Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi shared that the agreement helps with placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors.

The project will spot potential employers and conduct networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities, he said.